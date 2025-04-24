Suspected Herdsmen Abduct 17 Passengers In Benue

Share

Gunmen suspected to be armed herdsmen on Thursday evening reportedly abducted no fewer than 17 travelers along the Adoka-Naka Road in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), High Level Unit, Yakubu Onu, confirmed the incident to our New Telegraph in Makurdi.

According to him, two vehicles were involved in the incident.

He explained that the first vehicle, which loaded nine passengers from the High Level Motor Park in Makurdi and was en route to Lokoja, was attacked, and six passengers were abducted and taken into the bush, leaving three behind.

He further stated that the second vehicle, coming from Ankpa and heading to Makurdi with eight passengers on board, was also attacked at the same spot near Naka town, and all the passengers were abducted.

“The driver and the three passengers who were spared went to report at the Naka Police Station and were asked to continue their journey, but we are yet to hear from them.

“Also, we are yet to get further information from those coming from Ankpa in Kogi State,” Onu said.

The District Head of Naka and Ter Toshi of Gwer West, Chief Daniel Abomtse, also confirmed that two commercial vehicles were hijacked and passengers abducted on the Naka-Adoka Road.

He disclosed that the incident happened just three kilometers from Naka town and promised to provide further details later.

“Two vehicles were involved—a Picnic bus and a Sharon bus. The police just released the passengers that were not taken away,” he added.

Efforts to reach the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, for confirmation were unsuccessful, as calls to her mobile line did not connect at the time of filing this report.

Share