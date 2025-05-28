Suspected Herders Kill Pastor, 7 Others In Fresh Plateau Attacks

Share

At least eight people have lost their lives in fresh attacks on communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learnt that the victims included a pastor and seven indigines who were reportedly killed by suspected herders’ militia.

The Chairman of Community Peace Observers in Bokkos, Kefas Mallai, who confirmed the killings in Jos yesterday, said the attacks began on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at around 10 pm, when Pastor Mimang Lekyil of COCIN LCC Kwakas-Mushere was attacked and killed in the pastorium.

He added that the pastor’s wife was shot in the leg and is currently receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the situation escalated on Monday, when native youths who were angered by attacks reportedly razed Fulani structures in the same Kwakas area where the pastor was killed.

However, security personnel intervened and brought the situation under control. Kefas further stated that tragically, the same day, at around 9 pm, the herders’ militia mobilised themselves and attacked the neighbouring Mbor community of Mushere and killed seven natives.

The chairman said the corpse of the pastor has been deposited in the mortuary at Luna Hospital, in Bokkos.

Kefas said, “In the afternoon of yesterday, 26th May, 2025, native youths who were angry with the unprovoked attack and killing of the pastor reportedly razed Fulani structures in the same Kwakas area where the incident took place, but security personnel intervened and brought the whole thing under control.

“They were making efforts to calm the angry youths in the community but at about 9 pm last night Monday, 26th May, 2025, seven natives were attacked and killed at Mbor community of Mushere by suspected herders. Security agencies were alerted but before their arrival, the casualties were recorded.

Share