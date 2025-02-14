‘Suspected Herders Kill 50 Farmers, Destroy Homes, Farms In Benue Community

Share

At least 50 farmers have been reported killed by suspected militia herdsmen with homes, farms and property also destroyed in Turan Community of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The figures is collated from different attacks displacing scores of residents including women and children. National President of the Turan Development Association (TUDA) worldwide, Mr. Festus Terkura Iorkyaa and Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Ijever, who disclosed this at a news conference said, the killings took place within two months, December and February, this year.

According to them, “Between December 2024 and February 2025, 50 people have been killed, while homes, farms and properties continued to be destroyed on a massive scale.

The Turan people remain displaced, living in fear, hunger and despair, yet there has been no sufficient intervention to halt these violent attacks.”

They decried the lukewarm attitude and total neglect by the state government to the unfortunate plight of the Turan people and called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to take urgent and decisive action to prevent further loss of lives and destruction in Turan land.

They maintained that, “the ongoing violence in the area demands immediate intervention, enhanced security presence and a concrete plan to restore stability and allow displaced persons return safely to their ancestral homes.”

The group said the job of a responsible government is to protect lives and property of its people, but noted that the situation in Kwande and Turan in particular was different as the body language of government clearly shows it is not concerned about the growing humanitarian challenges facing the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: