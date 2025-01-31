Suspected Herders Kill 5 Farmers In Ondo Community

Share

Suspected herdsmen have attacked the AjegunlePowerline Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing five labourers working on the farm in the area.

A farmer in the community, Akin Olowolafe, who confirmed the incident said: “The incident happened around 3pm on Tuesday, and these Fulani herdsmen killed five of our laborers.

This is how they (herdsmen) usually come to disturb and destroy our crops, and we have reported them to the state government and even to the security agencies, but no positive actions were taken from these security agencies to stop the Fulani herdsmen’s activities on our farmlands.

“These Fulani herdsmen just entered the farmlands on Tuesday as we were working, and they started shooting recklessly and killed five people during the attacks.”

According to Olowolafe, the attacks and armed robbery, which now occur daily around the area, have made life unbearable for them because of the unchecked, intensified attacks and lack of intervention from appropriate authorities in the state.

He said that many farmers in the community have fled their farms for fear of being killed, saying the incessant clashes and destruction of farm crops are so worrisome and it has led to boycotting of farms by farmers in the area.

