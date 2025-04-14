Suspected Herders Invade Enugu LG,Kill 3 Young Men

Share

…indigenes raise the alarm

Suspected armed herders over the weekend invaded Nkpunator Nkpologu community, UzoUwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing three young men in separate attacks.

The marauders invaded the community and killed one Mr. Chijioke Anioke, a 30 year old commercial bus driver and an active member of the local Neighborhood Watch.

The tragic incident, which occurred on the evening of Wednesday, April 10, was contained in a viral video posted on social media.

According to the video recording, Chijioke had dropped off some women he was transporting in his bus around 6:00 pm at Nkpunator.

He later mounted his motorcycle, intending to attend a burial ceremony at his in-law’s place in Imirike, Udenu Local Government Area, unfortunately, he never made it.

He was reportedly attacked and hacked to death by suspected herdsmen just a few poles away from his residence in Nkpunator Nk pologu.

This incident is coming barely a week after a similar attack occurred in Adani, another community in the same Uzo-Uwani LGA.

In that attack, which took place on Thursday, April 4, three farmers Emenike, Aloy, and one other person were brutally murdered while returning from their farms, just at the boundary between their farmland and Adani community.

