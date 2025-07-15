Suspected Gunmen Kill 2 Persons In Ebonyi Community

Suspected gunmen have killed a school proprietor and one other person in Agba community, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Joshua Ukandu, a police Superintendent confirmed the killing of the two persons in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki.

Ukandu, however, stated that details of the killing were still sketchy promising to get more information on the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ishielu LGA.

`Yes, I know there was an incident somewhere in Ishielu, but I will call the DPO of the area to get more information about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, narrating the community’s ordeal to journalists, the town Union President of Agba, Mr Sunday Nwadibia, gave the names of the deceased as Sunday Oyibe, a school proprietor and Ebuka Chukwu.

Nwadibia said that the community had been witnessing attacks and robberies since last year, which had led to loss of lives, property and cash running into millions of Naira.

He revealed that before the killing of Oyibe and Chukwu, the hoodlums had equally attacked a Point of Sale (POS) operator in the community and dispossessed him of N2.7 million.