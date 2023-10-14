Suspected Fulani Terrorists Ambush Benue Links Bus, Kill Passengers, Injure Others

Suspected armed Fulani militants have ambushed travellers in a fully loaded Benue Links bus along the Makurdi-Naka road killing some passengers, kidnap and injuring others.

The attack which occurred in a guerrilla style, happened around 8 pm on Thursday evening around Tyolaha settlement area as the attackers launched the gruesome attack and left.

This is not the first time the marauding herdsmen have carried out such gruesome attacks on commuters along the dilapidated federal road.

Saturday Telegraph has observed that Tyolaha village has been a hotspot for persistent attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Witnesses said that the herdsmen who numbered over 15, thwarted any resistance by their victims which caused them to disperse on an escape with ease.

A staff of Benue Links who confirmed the incident to reporters said, “The bus left Makurdi and was heading to Otukpo when it came under attack by suspected herdsmen along the Makurdi-Naka road”.

“One passenger was killed and another severely injured. Others fled into the bush. I was told that one of the passengers who was kidnapped is begging for help as the militia herders are asking for a N20 million ransom”.

The state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anene Catherine Sewuese who confirmed the incident said: “A bus belonging to Benue Links which was heading to Otukpo was attacked by unknown gunmen and three persons including women were wounded and one person died”.