Suspected Fulani Militants Kill Two Farmers In Benue

…Farmers who dare to venture far into the bush for farm work return as corpses

Suspected Fulani militants on Friday launched a deadly attack on Tse-Vingir Kuna, Borikyo in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, killing at least two farmers.

The deceased, identified as Jerry Terhile Saatan and Gerald Aondokaa, were gruesomely murdered while working on their farms when the attackers made an incursion into the community in broad daylight.

A source from the area, who preferred anonymity, told Saturday Telegraph that “the security personnel deployed to the area by the Benue State Government have been of immense help, but mostly in towns and a few motorable villages.

“For instance, the military personnel posted at Ayati, my village, have been most effective in combating Fulani herdsmen along the tarred Sankera-Ayati-Agena-Sai road.

“However, farmers who dare to venture far into the bush for farm work return as corpses. This is because the bad road networks often frustrate swift access and responses from security guards when there are attacks in remote villages, where most of these Fulani herdsmen and local bandits operate freely.

The source further said, “our people have been driven out of their homes, farms and villages and are now caged in clustered groups in towns where they are assured of security presence while hunger and starvation keep them company due to absolute absence of food and source of livelihood.

The source said the only way to penetrate the hinterland to combat the insurgents and smoke them out of the area is for the Benue State Government to enlist and equip youths as local community vigilante groups drawn from these communities, who would be working in partnership with conventional security outfits.

“These guys know their lands far better than external security personnel and all they need is adequate care, provision and protection from the government”.

“So until the government pays attention to local security formations comprising indigenes of the affected communities, our fight against Fulani terrorism and banditry will continue to yield success only on radio stations, newspapers and social media”, he exclaimed.