Suspected Fulani Militants Kill Benue PPRO’s Cousins, Four Others In Attack

Suspected Fulani militants on Sunday again launched a twin deadly attack on two communities in Gwer West local government area of Benue State killing three cousins of the state Police Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, and four other persons including a pregnant woman.

The attack and killing came barely five days after the terrorists made an incursion into Agagbe in the same local government where they killed three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In the latest attack, the communities attacked were: Tse Gamber in the Sengev council ward and Camp Nagi in the Mbachohon council ward, a settlement along the Naka-Agagbe road.

Four people were gruesomely murdered in Tse Gamber in the Sengev council ward, while three others were killed at Camp Nagi in the Mbachohon council ward.

The Police Command’s spokesperson, Anene, hails from Gwer West local government area.

Sources from the area told New Telegraph that the herders who were armed to the teeth and numbering more than ten, launched the attack in the evening, adding that scores of other people were injured.

The source said at the time of filing this report that the corpses of those killed were yet to be recovered from the bush for fear of being killed by the arsonists who usually lay siege in the bush from where they come out for attack.

Another source who pleaded anonymity said, “Among those killed was a pregnant woman”.

The state police Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO further said, “That is my village. Three of my cousins were killed, that is the total number”.