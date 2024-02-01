Suspected Fulani Militants Kill 9 Farmers in Benue IDP Camp

At least nine farm- ers have reportedly been massacred by suspected armed Fulani militants at the IDPs Camp 2 in Guma Local Gov- ernment Area of Benue State. Guma is the home local government area of the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom. Commandant of the camp, Mr. Felix Aponi Banke, disclosed this to journalists when the Acting Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, led International humanitarian organisation on fact finding mission to IDP camps in the state visited the camp.

Mr. Banke said Fulani herdsmen last week invaded and killed one person at IDP Camp 1 in Gbajimba who is yet to be buried. He disclosed that as a result of the death of the IDP, the IDPs met with the District head and the host community leaders that provided a parcel of land for the burial of the deceased to fine tune the burial. He further disclosed that the major health challenge being faced in the camp was diarrhea which came as a result of lack of portable water supply in the camp.

Banke said, hordes of the people displaced from neighbouring Nasarawa State fled the state to other areas deemed to be safer saying if security is guaranteed, they are willing to return to their ancestral homes. Some of the displaced persons lamented devastating condition that they found themselves, saying that their only hope is in God. At the time of the visit, Fulani herdsmen were openly grazing their cattle behind the camp where the people sleep.

In a remark, the Acting Executive Secretary of SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, noted that Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration is working with the Federal Government and the International Community to ensure the safe and quick return of the IDPs.