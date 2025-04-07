Suspected Fulani, Jukun Militants Kill Three Fish Traders In Benue

Share

As the spate of killings continues in Benue State, suspected Fulani and Jukun militants reportedly killed three fish traders from the Ukemberagya area of Gaambe-Tiev in the Logo Local Government Area on Friday.

The victims, who were on their way to Zebo Market in neighbouring Taraba State, were declared missing on Sunday after failing to return home several hours after their departure.

A community leader in Logo LGA, Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the incident to Journalists, said the mutilated bodies of the traders were recovered on Sunday by a joint team of military personnel, police officers, and local volunteers.

“On Monday, their mutilated bodies were recovered on the sanddunes of River Benue along the Zebo Market axis by a combined team of the military, police, and locals,” Anawa said.

He noted that Zebo Market is located within a Jukun settlement in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Anawa identified the slain traders as two men and a woman: Iorvor Akuu and Dada Ugee, both from Chembe village, and Iorngurum Jato of Tse Igbur.

The victims have since been buried in their respective hometowns.

According to Anawa, residents strongly suspect that the killings were perpetrated by a coalition of Jukun and Fulani militia groups.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she had not yet received any report on the incident as of press time.

