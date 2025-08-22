Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3, Abduct 2 In Fresh Night Raid On Imo Community

Terror returned to Amakohia-Ubi in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday night as suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed the community, killing three residents, wounding several others, and abducting two young men in a brazen attack that has deepened fears across the region.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, armed with sophisticated weapons, struck Umuike Village around 8p.m., emerging from near- by bushes and opening fire indiscriminately on anyone in sight. The community’s vigi- lance patrol was caught unawares, and by the time reinforcements arrived, the attackers had disappeared back into the forests, leaving behind blood and chaos.

“This is the fifth time in recent months that they have attacked, but this one is the deadliest,” said one terrified resident, speaking from his place of hiding in the bush on the night of the attack. Another indigene, Smart Okeh, confirmed the as- sault via the community’s WhatsApp platform: “Unfortunately, lives were lost, many were injured, and two people were abducted. Our local security is still combing the forest in search of them,” Mr. Okeh con- firmed.