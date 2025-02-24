Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Two Farmers In Edo

Share

…PDP berates Okpebholo over alleged failure to provide Security for Edo people

Two men identified as Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello were on Monday in the Okpekpe community, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo, reportedly murdered by suspected Fulani herders.

The incident is said to have thrown the community into mourning as the deceased were at their farm when they met their untimely death.

The death of the two farmers was confirmed by both the community’s Royal father, Onwuweko of Okpekpe, HRH Peter Osigbemeh and the embattled Chairman of the Local Government, Benedicta Atoh.

The royal father who spoke in a telephone interview, said the policemen were already on ground in the town to maintain peace.

He described the situation as bad, urging his people to remain calm as the police would fish out the killers of the duo.

He said, “It is true that herders killed two of our kinsmen when they went to their farms. The police are in the community to find out what happened and fish out the killers.

“I will urge our people to remain calm as the police are set to unravel the matter.”

Attoh urged the state government to take immediate action to stop the killing as the entire community might be wiped out.

A statement issued through her Chief Press Secretary, Benjamin Atu, condemned the killings.

She frowned against the Federal Government’s ambivalent stance amid the herdsmen’s attacks which she said were leading to loss of lives.

She said, “It is time to tackle this high-level insecurity by deploying military in parts of the bush and farm areas to give the farmers an immediate sense of safety in their farmlands.

“This is a Black Monday in the Okpekpe community over the killing of the two farmers. The government should act now.

“We urge the governor of the state to deploy security across the community and activate local vigilante, which has consistently been used to secure the council area.”

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said that he would get back to journalists but he had yet to do so at the time of filling the report.

Reacting, the Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the attack on the Okpekpe Community.

The party in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare expressed disappointment over the alleged failure of Senator Monday Okpebholo, to live up to his primary responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state.

The party accused him of abandoning governance for needless jamborees to mark his 100 days in office without significant achievements, while innocent Edo citizens were being slaughtered.

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened by the heinous attack on the people of Okpekpe Community in Etsako East Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen, which led to the gruesome murder of two innocent citizens, Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello.

“We condemn this dastardly act in the strongest terms and send our heartfelt condolences to their families, loved ones, and the entire community during this difficult time.

“The mindless killing of these innocent Edo citizens is yet another example of the worsening insecurity in the State under the watch of Governor Okpebholo, who has failed woefully across all sectors of the State, including in his duty to protect lives and property

Nehikhare added, “It is disheartening that while innocent Edo citizens are being slaughtered by criminals, Okpebholo is busy hosting a jamboree to mark his 100 days in office which are without any significant achievements.

“This is another fine indication that he is out of touch with the realities of governance and the suffering of the people he swore to protect.”

The PDP further accused Okpebholo of deliberately disabling the robust security architecture put in place by the previous administration of Godwin Obaseki, including the surveillance system and the vigilant vigilante network that had helped to check criminal activities in the State, linking the reckless action to the rising insecurity across the State.

“The clueless government of Okpebholo has not only disabled the security surveillance system and other structures put in place by the immediate past government of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, to tackle insecurity across the State but has also destroyed the State’s vigilante network, leaving Edo people vulnerable to attacks.

“This recklessness is what is responsible for the rise in insecurity and the mindless killings of these innocent Edo citizens.

“The governor must wake up from his slumber and take urgent, decisive steps to secure the state before the situation spirals completely out of control,” the party charged.

