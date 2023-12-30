Suspected Fulani Herders Invade Ekiti Farmstead

…Destroy Crops

Farmers operating at Idege farm, a farmstead under Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, are currently destabilized and in palpable fear as suspected herders reportedly destroyed several hectares of farmlands in the area.

Mostly affected by the activities of these vandals were cassava and yam farmers, whose farms spanning several hectares of land, were ravaged by cattle that were being reared free-ranged by some Fulani Nomads.

One of the victims, who identified himself as Ibrahim, revealed to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, that over 30 farmers operating in the area were affected by the destruction.

Ibrahim narrated that the Fulani herders had allegedly been terrorising the area for the past two years, attacking people on their farmlands when resisted and causing wanton destruction to their crops.

He said he and two of his brothers and son, narrowly escaped death in the hands of some of these evil doers a couple of months ago, when they were waylaid and gravely manhandled by some herders.

The victim said the suspected herders were at that time on the prowl, beating farmers at will and destroying their farms over the accusation that some cows were killed in the area.

He stated: “Though, they had been coming to beat us and caused destruction to our farms, which we reported to the security agencies, but without serious action. We have been enduring this for a long.

“But the current destruction was massive. They destroyed over 4,000 heaps of cassava on my farm alone apart from the havoc they wreaked on my brother-in-law’s farm. Over 30 of us were affected.

“In some instances, they went to the new yam farms we just cultivated, brought out the yam seeds and cut for their cattle. Some of us are currently removing the seeds for safekeeping until the situation abates so that we can replant.

“They were not just destroying the cassava by eating up the leaves and stems, but they also uprooted the tubers to feed their animals. These were callous acts and the government shouldn’t allow these to happen without any check.

“Farming is our means of economic livelihood and self-sustaining. These people are silently killing us. They are destroying our means of survival with the intention of sending us back to beggarly life.

“Time for government to take action is now because we know how much we contribute to the attainment of food security in Ekiti from that axis”.

Looking for a way out of the parlous situation, Jamiu appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Mr. Dare Ogundare and the Commandant of the State Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Olu Adewa, to save them from unwarranted and willful destruction being wreaked on their farms in the farmstead.

“The police and even Amotekun corps were all aware of our plights at Idege Farm. We had reported our situation to them severally, but it seems these vandals thought they were above the law and this shouldn’t be allowed to happen”, he said.