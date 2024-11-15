Suspected Female Arms Dealer Collapses In Court

Share

A suspected female arms dealer, Victoria Alabi, 45, collapsed at a Federal High Court in Ibadan where she was arraigned over an alleged sale of 390,70 rounds of ammunition and cartridges.

Arraigned alongside Alabi yesterday was one Morufu Balogun, 43. The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the five-count of unlawful dealing, illegal sale, aiding and abetting as well as participation in terrorism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first defendant, Alabi, collapsed in the dock as the charges were being read to them. The development led to panic in the courtroom as some court workers and lawyers moved to rescue the ailing defendant.

After the revival of Alabi, the defense counsel, Mr Olalade Gbolagade, told the court that his client’s health had deteriorated over the period of time.

Gbolagade recalled that the first defendant was rushed to the University College Hospital while in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He, consequently, prayed the court to grant Alabi’s bail application because of her health challenge. The defense counsel also sought the bail application of the second defendant, Balogun.

