Suspected Drug Addict Hacks Three Children To Death In Osun

Residents of Oba-Ile in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State were thrown into mourning on Tuesday evening after a man, suspected to be under the influence of hard drugs, allegedly hacked three children to death.

The horrific incident, which occurred around 8:05 p.m. at Ese Ola Compound, shocked the sleepy community and left many in deep sorrow and confusion.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect, identified as Sodiq Eniola, stormed the home of one Ganiyu Bamidele unprovoked, armed with a machete.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that Eniola, known in the area as a troubled individual allegedly battling drug addiction and mental instability, arrived at the compound in a frenzied state.

He reportedly walked straight into a small shop operated by Mrs. Bamidele, located within the premises of their home.

Inside the shop were the couple’s three children all minors whose names and ages were yet to be officially disclosed sleeping after the day’s activities. Without warning, Eniola allegedly launched a vicious attack on the helpless children, inflicting multiple machete wounds on them.

Mr. Bamidele, the father of the children, recounted the terrifying moment to journalists. He said the attack happened so suddenly that no one had time to intervene.

“He didn’t say a word to anyone. He just walked straight into the shop where my children were lying down and started hacking them with a machete. By the time we rushed in, it was too late. They were already gone,” he said, struggling to hold back tears.

The shocking nature of the killings sparked immediate outrage in the neighborhood. As news of the atrocity spread, an angry mob quickly gathered and descended on the suspect.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force from the Oba-Ile Division were alerted and promptly mobilised to the scene to prevent further escalation. However, by the time they arrived, Eniola had already been severely beaten by the mob.

Despite the police’s efforts to rescue him, the suspect died from his injuries while being transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the suspect died as he was being taken to the hospital following the mob attack.

Ojelabi added that investigations have commenced to unravel the motive behind the gruesome act and determine whether the suspect acted alone or under the influence of drugs.

“It’s a heartbreaking case. We understand that the suspect had a history of erratic behavior, and preliminary findings suggest he may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack. Nonetheless, we have opened a full investigation,” he said.

As of press time, the bodies of the slain children have been deposited in the morgue, while police investigations continue.