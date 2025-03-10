Suspected Diphtheria Outbreak At King’s College Worries Parents

Share

Parents of students in King’s College Lagos (KCL) are worried over reports of suspected Diphtheria outbreak in the school that led to hospitalisation of some students.

The parents who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos blamed the outbreak on the unsanitary condition of the school.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) official is sensitizing students to the disease. A parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity, faulted the management of the school for its seemingly silence and not swinging into action promptly in the face of the outbreak.

The parent said: “If there are no cases, why are the students mandated to wear nose masks and some of them taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for treatment?

There were cases late last year. “We heard that officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO) were in the school yesterday (March 8).

