Suspected Cultists Kill Pregnant Woman, Husband In Delta

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly shot and killed one Mr. Bobby Kabah and his pregnant wife in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

This is coming amid the ongoing cult battle between members of competing cult groups in the area.

New Telegraph reports that Kabah was unwinding at home in the Agidiasei quarters with his expectant wife when two shooters broke into his home at approximately 8:35 p.m. and started shooting at them, according to a community source who talked to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity.

He said, “Bobby was at home with his woman because he is nursing an injury in his leg as a result of a motorbike accident he had recently.

“The gunmen entered his home from the back, met him and his pregnant wife and opened fire, killing both of them instantly.”

Six people have died as a result of the ongoing cult conflict in Ogwashi-Uku in the previous two weeks, according to the New Telegraph.

DSP Bright Edafe, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the killings on Thursday when reached.

Edafe said, “Yes, it is confirmed. They are not husband and wife, but they were living together and killed in the same house.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered to direct the matter to the state CID.”