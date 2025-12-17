New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
Suspected Cultists Kill Ondo Polytechnic Student

A 25-year-old undergraduate of the Ondo Stateowned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ayodele Peter, has been killed in what police suspect is a cult-related attack in the Opomulero area of Owo, Ondo State.

The incident occurred while the deceased was still grieving the loss of his mother, who reportedly died about three weeks earlier.

Findings revealed that the killing was linked to a violent supremacy struggle among rival cult groups operating within the institution. The assailants were said to have forcibly entered Ayodele’s residence and launched a vicious attack on him.

The incident later drew the attention of other students, includ- ing suspected cult members, who rushed to the scene but reportedly found the victim critically injured. He was subsequently taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

