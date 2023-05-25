New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Suspected Cultists Kill, Butcher Man In Delta Community

A man identified as Commissioner has been reportedly killed and butchered by suspected cultists in Orhunwhorhun Community, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

New Telegraph gathered from sources privy to the development that a clash by rival cult groups claimed the life of the deceased.

According to a source, the deceased was accosted during the clash and was brutally attacked with machetes, cutlasses, battle axes, and broken bottles.

The source added that his body was cut/sliced to pieces by the cultists who waited for him to breathe his last before they left the crime scene.

The incident has caused serious tension within the area as indigenes and residents are now fleeing following threats by the suspected cultists who vowed to return at night to complete their missions.

As of the time of filing this report, DSP Bright Edafe, the Public Relations Officer of the Delta Stae Police is yet to comment on the matter and has not responded to messages sent to him.

