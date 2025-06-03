Suspected Cultists In War Over Territory Shoot Taxi Driver Dead In P’Harcourt

Share

Two rival cult groups battling for supremacy in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, disrupted the peace of the area with exchange of gunfire, with a bullet hitting a taxi driver, who eventually died around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspected cultists, who according to findings are breakaway members of Degbam; BS(Blood Star) and D12(December 12) disrupted the peace around Iloabuchi when they started shooting at each other.

Their actions forced some residents of the area who had not retired for the day to run inside their homes, while owners of a few shops that were still opened quickly locked up, forcing the Iloabuchi area to be deserted, as the cultists exchanged gunfire.

But some persons who were on the road at the time of the shooting, as well as shop owners who didn’t close up fast, were robbed of their possessions by the hoodlums, who were said to have openly brandished their weapons to scare passersby.

The shot taxi driver, whose identity was yet to be ascertained at the time of this report was said to be working a late night shift and was not part of the fight, but was unfortunate to be around the area at that late hour.

The Diobu axis in Port Harcourt has for decades been a haven for cult clashes and prolonged wars mainly between Degbam and Dewell, with members also engaging in armed robbery and petty crimes Findings revealed that the corpse of the taxi driver has been retrieved by Police operatives from Azikiwe Police Division, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, who confirmed the incident, said that investigation was ongoing.

Share