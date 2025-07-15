Suspected Cultist Shot Dead In Ogun

A suspected member of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity cult group, identified as Bashiru Saidu, has been shot dead during a rival clash in the Atan, Ota area of Ogun State.

Saidu, aged 44, was shot in the head on Sunday and left in the pool of his blood. It was learnt that the assailants numbering four, had arrived in two motorcycles and immediately fled the scene after the attack.

The Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, stated that on receiving the distress call at about 10:00 pm, the Atan-Ota Division swiftly dispatched officers to the scene.

Odutola assured that investigations were ongoing to unravel all circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the suspects.

She said, “The Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into a fatal cultrelated incident that claimed the life of one Bashiru Saidu, aged 44, along Bankole Onibukun Street, Atan-Ota in the Atan-Ota area of the state.

“His body was evacuated and deposited at the State Hospital Mortuary, Ilaro, for further examination.”

Odutola stated that the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit has been sent in by Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, to conduct a comprehensive investigation with the goal of capturing those responsible for the horrible deed.

She advised locals to stay vigilant and notify the closest police station of any suspicious activity.