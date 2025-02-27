Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Raze Villages In Adamawa, Loot Property

Share

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have launched an attack on Kwapre and surrounding villages in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attack began at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, and lasted into the early hours of Wednesday, February 26, during which schools, houses, and businesses were set ablaze and valuable assets looted.

The village head of Kwapre, Joel Kulaha, and his counterpart from King village, Abalis Jawaja, told our correspondent how the heavily armed terrorists stormed the communities, burning buildings and carting away valuables.

It was gathered that no lives were lost, as residents had been forewarned of the attack and fled their homes before the insurgents arrived. “We escaped with our lives, but everything we own is gone,” Kulaha lamented.

A source said soldiers stationed in nearby Garaha town responded after some time, engaging the attackers in a gun battle and forcing them to retreat. However, the intervention came too late to prevent the extensive destruction.

Recall that Kwapre has suffered multiple Boko Haram attacks in the past, as Adamawa remains one of the three northeastern states hardest hit by the insurgency.

Share

Please follow and like us: