Suspected bike thieves kill vigilante in Kwara community

A vigilante, Samuel Jiyah, has reportedly been stabbed to death by sus- pected motorcycle thieves at Lade village in Patigi Local Gov- ernment Area of Kwara State. The incident, it was gath- ered, happened on Friday night when the victim was returning from Ekati village on a bike. According to sources, Jiyah was murdered, while his Bajaj motorcycle and other valuables were reportedly carted away. The in-law of the deceased, Tsado Isaac, confirmed to jour- nalists that the victim was at- tacked by bike snatchers in Lade village. This was also cor- roborated by one Gbenga Aro, a friend to the deceased. Isaac said: “They attacked him when he was returning farms in the night.” According to Aro, his friend’s corpse was found in a bushy area by women who were fetching firewood for do- mestic use in the farm, adding that the women drew the atten- tion of passers-by who did not recognise the deceased, until the arrival of his landlord from Lade village who easily identi- fied him. He added that the remains of the deceased were later taken away by his relatives to his na- tive village, Ekati, where he was buried immediately. Efforts to reach the spokes- man for the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, for confirmation of the story failed as he didn’t pick his calls, while a message sent to him has not been responded to until the time of filing this report.