New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Suspected bike thieves…

Suspected bike thieves kill vigilante in Kwara community

A vigilante, Samuel Jiyah, has reportedly been stabbed to death by sus- pected motorcycle thieves at Lade village in Patigi Local Gov- ernment Area of Kwara State. The incident, it was gath- ered, happened on Friday night when the victim was returning from Ekati village on a bike. According to sources, Jiyah was murdered, while his Bajaj motorcycle and other valuables were reportedly carted away. The in-law of the deceased, Tsado Isaac, confirmed to jour- nalists that the victim was at- tacked by bike snatchers in Lade village. This was also cor- roborated by one Gbenga Aro, a friend to the deceased. Isaac said: “They attacked him when he was returning farms in the night.” According to Aro, his friend’s corpse was found in a bushy area by women who were fetching firewood for do- mestic use in the farm, adding that the women drew the atten- tion of passers-by who did not recognise the deceased, until the arrival of his landlord from Lade village who easily identi- fied him. He added that the remains of the deceased were later taken away by his relatives to his na- tive village, Ekati, where he was buried immediately. Efforts to reach the spokes- man for the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, for confirmation of the story failed as he didn’t pick his calls, while a message sent to him has not been responded to until the time of filing this report.

Read Previous

EFCC re-arrests Mompha on alleged N6bn money laundering
Read Next

Suicide b*mber blows self up to evade arrest in Kaduna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023