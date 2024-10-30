Suspected Bank Hackers Arrested Over Alleged Cyber Fraud

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday apprehended four individuals over alleged cyber fraud.

The ringleader of a syndicate specializing in hacking bank databases, Chima Anthony Nwigwe, was arrested along with three accomplices.

Effiong Victor Emmanuel, Mohammed Bello Mahmud, Managing Director of Downtown Ultimate Limited, and Damian Ali are the three.

READ ALSO:

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation in Abuja for alleged conspiracy, unauthorized access to bank systems, and fraudulent withdrawals from depositors’ accounts.

The arrests followed actionable intelligence indicating the group’s involvement in hacking and compromising commercial bank databases, resulting in illicit transfers and withdrawals through digital platforms. EFCC operatives acted swiftly to intercept the suspects, preventing further financial losses to affected banks.

The EFCC confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with the suspects set to face formal charges in court upon conclusion. The commission reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s financial sector from cybercriminals and ensuring justice is served.

Share

Please follow and like us: