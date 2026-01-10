Oyo State Police Command has confirmed a threat message by some faceless bandits to attack the residents of Oloka Community in the Ikoyi Ile area of Oke Ogun, where five forest guards were shot and killed last Tuesday.

The threat was contained in two handwritten letters in Yoruba and English Languages, which were dropped in front and back of a house in the area, three days after the dastardly attack on the personnel of the Old Oyo National Park, Oriire Local Government area of Oyo State.

The suspected bandits had informed the residents that they would attack the town on Tuesday, 20 January this year, exactly a week after the first attack.

One of the handwritten which bore neither an address nor a signature, has as its title: “Lati Odo Bandit”. It reads: “Lati Odo Bandit, A o wa ni January 20th, 2026. E duro de wa ati pe ki e mu ra fun wa le.

“A wa lati wa fun yin ni ibanuje ni orilede yin. Ni Ikoyi-Ile Ile Oyo State. E mu ra le fun wa”.

The second note reads, “Bandit information. See, now, for three days we work for you. We said you in Ikoyi–Ile is the government that sent us. Wait for us”.

Though not yet confirmed whether these notes emanated from real bandits or just from alarmists, the letters have caused panic among the residents, many of whom had earlier fled the community in the wake of the killing of the five forest guards.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, when contacted on Saturday, said that investigations have been launched.

“The individual who allegedly discovered the said notes is currently undergoing debriefing, while the Command has commenced a full-scale investigation to determine the origin and intent of the note,” the Police Spokesman said.