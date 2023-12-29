Suspected Bandits Invade Abuja-Niger Boundary Communities

…Kill a Pastor, 3 others, Kidnap 39, Demand N50m Each

Suspected armed bandits have invaded some Abuja-Niger boundary communities, reportedly killing a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor, and three others, while also kidnapping 39 people.

Residents confirmed that tension has continued to mount in Bwari Area Council of FCT and close neighbouring Niger State communities over the incessant invasion of the blood-tasty bandits.

New Telegraph gathered that the kidnapped victims were still with the captors who were demanding N50m ransom per person.

A youth leader in Bwari, Zakka Nehemiah confirmed that for the past one week, beginning from the 23rd of December, 2023 residents have never had peace, due to the uninterrupted criminal invasion of the bandits.

Nehemiah stated that a brother to one of the Councillors in Bwari Area Council was kidnapped on the farm, while many were taken from their various homes.

Particularly, the Communities of Garam and Kuduru were said to have the highest number of Kidnap victims.

On Saturday, December 23, bandits invaded the Garam community, which is a minute’s drive from Bwari killing a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, while kidnapping 13 other people.

On Thursday, December 28, bandits again invaded Kuduru, which shares a boundary with Garam and kidnapped 18 persons.

A resident of Garam, who identified herself as Mrs. Juliana, said the first house the bandits entered, they asked for their target’s house.

She stated: “The bandits entered the wrong house, and kidnapped two boys who later led them to the house of their target.

“When they got there, they kidnapped the entire family, but while leaving the house, they shot the man (their target), who is a pastor at the Redeemed Christians Church of God in the presence of his wife and their three children.”