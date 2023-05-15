Suspected Bandits Burn Cows, Kill Driver In Taraba Community

Suspected armed bandits have burned down two pickup vehicles conveying cattle to a local market in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The State Police Command who confirmed the incident to newsmen said that the incident took place on Sunday, May 14 leading to the killing of one of the pickup drivers identified as Adamu Takalafiya.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the police command, one of the vehicle drivers, identified as Abdullahi Usman narrowly escaped while the other was killed.

The drivers were said to have been intercepted along Takum-Kaahimbilla road while making their way to a nearby market.

The police also added that the cattle being conveyed were also burnt down.

The attack follows the release of Boyi Manja, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Takum, who was held captive for over three days.

Contrary to speculations that the bandits abducted the occupants of the burnt-down vehicles, the police described the rumour as false, stating that “apart from one of the drivers that were killed and the cows that were burnt, nobody was kidnapped.”

While calling on persons with useful information to reach out to the command, he said the command would leave no stone unturned to bring to book those behind the incident.