Suspected Bandits Attack Sagwari Estate, Kidnap 10 Persons

Suspected armed bandits have once again struck at Sagwari Layout Estate, located at Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and reportedly kidnapped no fewer than 10 persons.

New Telegraph gathered that the armed men struck at about 7:30 pm late Sunday evening and operated without any challenge from any security agencies.

An eyewitness account has it that 8 persons were taken from the estate, while 2 persons were also taken from a nearby hotel in the area.

Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity also confirmed that one of the male victims had dropped a distress message on the estate’s WhatsApp platform, shortly before his phones were probably hijacked by his attackers.

Meanwhile, while FCT Police Command had not issued any official message, either denying or authenticating the report, it was said that security operatives were seen being mobilized to the area.

A resident in the estate noted that the deployment of security to the area for rescue operations may have been made possible by a call placed on the Police emergency call centre.

The source also revealed that the Police command was aware of the incident, as the closest Divisional Police Officer in the community was reportedly informed to mobilise men to the scene.