Suspected Bandits Abduct 25 Women, Girls In Zamfara

At least, 25 females have been abducted by bandits in Kwanar Na Uwa, a village in Tofa District, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to a post by security analyst, Bakatsine on X yesterday, the attack happened on Saturday night. He said the victims include married women and young girls.

“Yesterday night, bandits invaded Kwanar Na Uwa in Tofa District, Bungudu LGA, Zamfara. They abducted 25 females, both married women and young girls,” Bakatsine wrote. As at the time of this report, officials have not yet spoken about the incident.