Suspected Assassins Kill UI Professor In Ibadan

A Professor at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole has been reportedly killed by suspected assassins.

New Telegraph gathered that the Don was killed on Monday evening, while he was returning to his home in the Moniya area of Ibadan, Oyo State and his remains deposited at the University Anatomy.

According to a source privy to the development in the university, Ajewole’s car was taken away after he was shot dead.

The news of the death of the Professor was confirmed to the newsmen on Tuesday by one of his friends, Olukayode Ogunsanwo.

Confirming the death, Ogunsanwo who was in a sober mood simply said, “Yes. It is true. It is true”.

Ajewole, until his death, was a lecturer in the Department of Forest Resources Management of the university.

He was born on 6 March 1962.

The news was also confirmed on Tuesday by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Public Communications, at the university, Joke Akinpelu, when contacted.

Akinpelu, who did not give further information, said, “Yes, it is true. But we are not sure if it is armed robbers or hired assassins.

“He was killed yesterday. The incident happened yesterday”.