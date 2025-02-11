Suspected Armed Robbers Kill Pastor In Gombe

Share

Suspected armed robbers on Sunday killed a pastor in Lubo Community, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The deceased was identified as Reverend Buba Galadima, the pastor of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in the community.

It was learnt that the gunmen invaded the cleric’s residence in the early hours of Sunday and opened fire on him when he tried to escape. The bullet was said to have hit his upper back.

He was rushed to the teaching hospital where he was confirmed dead. A resident of Lubo who spoke anonymously, revealed that the gunmen stormed the town around 1am and fired multiple gunshots to announce their presence.

According to the resident, the gunmen first targeted the ECWA church, then moved to a nearby compound, where they stole N300,000, ransacked homes before asking of the pastor’s residence which was a fence away.

Spokesman for the Police in Gombe State, Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed the incident. “The issue is armed robbery, because they entered the house at night.

Maybe they attempted to rob him, but unfortunately, from the way he was shot at the back, it seems he was trying to escape,” Abdullahi said.

He said a special squad had been deployed to track the culprits down, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bello Yahaya was at the hospital to access the situation.

