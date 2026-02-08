Suspected Abductors Of Edo Doctor, Brother Arrested

Four suspected kidnappers allegedly involved in the abduction of an Edo State medical doctor, Dr. Ibrahim Babatunde Tahir, and his brother, Abu Tahir, in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, have been arrested by the police.

Two of the suspects were reportedly apprehended after they took their children to the same hospital where their victim works for medical treatment. The kidnapped doctor was said to have walked into the ward and immediately recognised them.

The other two suspects were arrested following a joint operation by the police, local hunters, and vigilante groups at Warake Forest, based on credible intelligence.

Confirming the arrests in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the first breakthrough occurred on February 3, 2026.

According to the statement:

“On 03/02/2026, operatives of the Auchi Division, while conducting a routine bush-combing operation in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups at Warake Forest, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted one Saminu Kawujie (male). A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of two knives, two mobile phones, one UBA ATM card, and the sum of ₦20,250.

An identification parade was conducted at the police station, where he was identified as one of the abductors of Dr. Abu Babatunde.”

The statement further revealed that on February 8, 2026, at about 9:00 a.m., the Divisional Police Officer, acting on further intelligence, mobilised operatives to the Specialist Hospital, Auchi, where two additional suspects, Idris Abubakar (male) and Sani Abubakar (male) were arrested on the hospital premises.

“Both suspects were identified as members of the gang that abducted Dr. Babatunde on January 2, 2026. Idris Abubakar was specifically identified as the individual who received the ransom money for the release of Dr. Abu.”

The police said investigations have been intensified to dismantle the entire organised criminal network responsible for kidnappings in Auchi and its environs.

Recall that the victims were kidnapped on January 2, 2026, in Auchi.

The doctor’s younger brother, Abu Tahir, was killed by the abductors on January 5, while Dr. Ibrahim Tahir was released on January 15 after his family reportedly paid a ransom of ₦50 million.