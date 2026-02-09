Suspected Abductors Of Edo Doctor, Brother Arrested After Taking Kids To Victim’s Hospital

Four suspected kidnappers who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of an Edo State medical doctor, Ibrahim Babatunde Tahir and his brother Abu Tahir in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have been apprehend.

It was learnt that two of the suspects were apprehended after they took their children to the same hospital, where their victim works for medical treatment, only for the kidnapped doctor, to walk into the ward and recognise them.

It was also gathered through a statement by Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, that the two others were arrested by the police in collaboration with local hunters and vigilance groups, at Warake Forest following a lead on an intelligence.

The police statement read: “The first breakthrough came on 3/2/2026, operatives of the Auchi Division, while conducting a routine bushcombing operation in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups, at Warake Forest following a lead on an intelligence, intercepted one Saminu Kawujie ‘M’, a search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of two (2) knives, two (2) mobile phones, one (1) UBA ATM card, and the sum of N20,250.00.

An identification parade was conducted at the Police station and he was identified as one of the abductors of Dr Abu Babatunde.

“Similarly, on 08/02/2026 at about 0900hrs, the Divisional Police Officer following a lead on the same case mobilised operatives to the Specialist Hospital, Auchi, where two suspects identified as Idris Abubakar ‘M’ and Sani Abubakar ‘M’, were apprehended at the hospital premises.

“Both suspects have also been identified as part of the gang that abducted Dr. Babatunde on 02/01/2026. Idris Abubakar was identified as the particular person who received ransom money for the release of Dr. Abu. “Effort has been intensified towards conducting a comprehensive and discreet investigation aimed at dismantling the entire notorious organised criminal network responsible for the kidnappings in Auchi and its environs.”