Suspect Who Shot National Guard Soldiers In DC Worked With CIA In Afghanistan

The Afghan suspect in the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington DC previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan, according to the CIA director.

“The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the US in September 2021 due to his prior work with the US government, including CIA,” Ratcliffe said. The injured soldiers – Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom – have had surgery but are still in a critical condition, officials said.

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro says the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove thousands of miles across the country from Washington State before the attack on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

Lakanwal was shot by another soldier during the incident and taken to hospital – US President Donald Trump says he was “severely wounded”.

Meanwhile, the US has suspended processing all immigration requests from Afghans, after an Afghan man was identified as the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the decision was made pending a review of “security and vetting protocols”.

US President Donald Trump said the attack was an “act of terror”, adding that he would take steps to remove foreigners “from any country who does not belong here”.

Tens of thousands of Afghans entered the US under special immigration protections following the chaotic US withdrawal from the country in 2021 under former President Joe Biden.