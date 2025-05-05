Suspect Who Killed Woman In Lagos, Fled With Her Vehicle, Arrested In Kogi

Share

Detectives of the Homicide Section, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one Abubakar Iliyasu over the murder of 65-year-old Mrs Jane Okoye in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the suspect forcibly gained access into the victim’s premises and fled with her Toyota Sienna vehicle on April 2.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said during preliminary investigation it was revealed that the victim was found unconscious and taken to a medical facility where she later died.

Hundeyin said following the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for discreet and thorough investigation, a team of homicide detectives promptly swung into action, deploying both intelligence and technical resources to get the suspect apprehended and recover the stolen property

He said efforts of the detectives yielded positive results as the principal suspect, Abubakar Iliyasu, who had absconded with the deceased’s vehicle and other personal items, was traced to and arrested in Ankpa, Kogi State.

The vehicle was recovered in good condition and has since been secured as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Share