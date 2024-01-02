Suspect Of Soybeans Theft Arrested In Niger

Abu Abdulrahman, a 33-year-old alleged armed robber from Kaduna State has been apprehended by the Niger State Police Command.

Abdulrahman was a part of the robbery of traders moving 64 sacks of soybeans from Kano to Lagos.

The arrest was made in response to a report of criminal conspiracy and robbery filed at the Police Division in Mokwa town, the headquarters of Niger State’s Mokwa Local Government Area.

During a news conference at the Police Headquarters in Minna, the state capital, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, announced the arrest while parading the culprit.

According to Abiodun, the suspect and his associates targeted a truck bearing the registration number KMC 613 ZR en route from Kano to Lagos, which was carrying roughly 700 bags of soybeans.

The truck broke down at Tunga-Ruwa hamlet via Mokwa, allowing the robbers to strike.

Armed with lethal weapons, the perpetrators arrived in a J5 Peugeot with the license plate KJA 127 YC, immobilized the truck’s crew, and offloaded 64 bags of soybeans into their car.

According to Abiodun, police stopped the J5 vehicle at Lafiagi in Mokwa.

During the operation, Abu Abdulrahman was caught, but his associates escaped.

During police questioning, Abdulrahman implicated others in the criminal act, naming a buyer of the stolen soybeans in Kaduna, Adamu from Zaria, and two other collaborators who are still at large.

The police are conducting additional investigations into the case in order to apprehend and prosecute the fleeing suspects.