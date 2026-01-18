Suspect In Wife’s Murder Arrested In Sokoto

A man identified as Sule Gurmu, suspected to have murdered his wife, Umaima Maidawa, has been arrested in Katami town, Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State, following a coordinated security operation.

The suspect was accused of killing his wife in an alleged case of domestic violence in Bayawa town, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State, an incident that threw the community into shock and mourning.

The arrest followed a directive by the Chairman of Augie Local Government Area, Hon. Yahaya Muhammad Augie, who ordered security agencies to immediately apprehend the suspect and ensure he is brought to justice.

Acting on the directive, a joint team of Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel launched an investigation and manhunt, which culminated in the suspect’s arrest in Katami, Sokoto State.

After receiving reports of the incident, Hon. Yahaya Muhammad Augie visited the scene of the crime alongside security personnel and arranged for the body of the deceased to be conveyed to Argungu General Hospital for autopsy.

Condemning the killing, the Chairman described the act as abhorrent and unacceptable in a law-abiding society, stressing that his administration will not tolerate domestic violence or criminal acts of any kind.

He commended the security agencies for their swift response and professionalism in apprehending the suspect and extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Augie further assured residents that the local government remains committed to protecting lives and property and will ensure that all perpetrators of crime face the full weight of the law.