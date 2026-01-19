Suspect In Wife’s Murder Arrested In Sokoto

Sule Gurmu, the suspect accused of killing his wife, Umaima Maidawa, in an act of domestic violence in Bayawa Town, Augie Local Government of Kebbi State has been arrested in Katami Town in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The unfortunate incident has thrown the Bayawa Community into shock and grief.

The arrest followed a directive by Hon. Yahaya Muhammad Augie, who ordered security agencies to ensure the suspect is apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

A joint team of police and NSCDC (Civil Defence) personnel launched an investigation and manhunt, which led to the suspect’s arrest in Katami, Sokoto State.

After receiving reports of the incident, Hon. Yahaya Muhammad Augie visited the scene, accompanied by security personnel, and arranged for the victim’s body to be taken to Argungu General Hospital for an autopsy. The Chairman condemned the killing, describing it as abhorrent and unacceptable in a law-abiding society.