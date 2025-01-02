Suspect In New Orleans Attack That Killed 10 Dead As Fbi Investigates The ‘Act Of Terrorism

Share

The FBI are investigating this morning’s deadly attack in New Orleans as an “act of terrorism” as they confirm the suspect is dead.

Ten people were killed and at least 35 injured after a man drove a pick-up truck into a large crowd on New Orleans’ famed Canal and Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency.

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident yesterday that included fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area. It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city’s Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance, reports The Associated Press.

The incident occurred at approximately 03:15 local time (09:15 GMT) in the French Quarter – an area popular with visitors to the city. Witnesses told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, that the driver of the vehicle then got out and started firing a weapon.

