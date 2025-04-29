Suspect Charged After Vancouver Car Ramming Left 11 Dead

Share

A 30-year-old man has been charged with eight counts of second degree murder after a car was driven into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada.

The attack at a festival which celebrated Filipino culture left 11 dead and dozens more injured.

Work to identify some victims was continuing on Sunday evening, and police said the suspect – Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a resident of the city – was likely to be charged with further murders, reports the BBC.

Investigators said the suspect was known to police prior to the attack but ruled out an extremist motive, instead pointing to his history of mental health problems.

Earlier, police said the ages of the victims ranged from five to 65. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Share