Suspect Arrested Over Attack On Commercial Motorcyclist In Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a male suspect, Saheed Eegunjobi, aged 38 who was in connection with a violent attack on a commercial motorcyclist in Ibadan.

According to the police, the arrest was made possible through the collaboration and active cooperation between the Command and community-based partners, particularly the Agbekoya Vigilante personnel, who promptly handed over the suspect to the patrol team attached to Idi-Aro Division.

In a press statement signed by Ayanlade Olayinka, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on Monday, 9 February, 2026 the command noted that the suspect, along with one accomplice who is currently at large, had allegedly pretended to be passengers and boarded a commercial motorcycle from the Mokola area of Ibadan before attacking the rider.

Upon reaching Modina Area, Idi-Aro, the suspects stopped the motorcycle and attacked the rider, Sakiru Tiamiyu, male, aged 32, inflicting injuries on his head with a cutlass.

The victim fell off the motorcycle while the accomplice escaped with the vehicle.

.The arrested suspect was apprehended by passersby at the scene.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and the victim was immediately rushed to a medical facility for urgent treatment and care.

Police operatives who visited the scene and the hospital, took photographs as part of the ongoing investigation as efforts to apprehend the fleeing accomplice and recover the stolen motorcycle are ongoing.

The Command however appealed to residents to continue volunteering information, remain vigilant, and take deliberate steps to safeguard their communities, as such cooperation is crucial to maintaining law and order.