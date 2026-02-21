Suspect Arrested For Unlawful Possession Of Human Part In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a male suspect named Garuba Aminu, aged 20 years, for unlawful possession of a suspected human part.

Aminu was arrested on Friday, 20 February 2026, at about 8:00 a.m. after he was caught by residents of the area while disguising as a scavenger at the Commercial Oroki area of Oyo State.

He was strongly suspected by vigilant members of the community due to his strange movements and conduct and was subjected to a search, during which a cut lower right leg suspected to be a human part was discovered inside a large sack containing waste plastic bottles in his possession.

Upon receipt of the report, a police joint patrol team, in collaboration with other security partners, swiftly rushed to the scene where an angry mob had gathered with intent to lynch the suspect.

The police team, however, dispersed the mob and rescued him from imminent harm, while the suspected human part was recovered as an exhibit and secured for forensic and investigative purposes.

The suspect has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet and thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police commended vigilant members of the public whose alertness and timely action led to the detection and arrest of the suspect, while advising residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious at all times and to promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police formation.

Members of the public have also been strongly cautioned against taking the law into their hands or engaging in mob action, as such acts are unlawful and capable of obstructing justice.