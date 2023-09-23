Suspect Arrested For Injecting Mohbad Not Nurse – NANNM

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council has refuted the media reports alleging that one of its members was apprehended for administering an injection on the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Recall that Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, previously stated that the singer passed away on September 12 at a Lagos hospital after receiving an injection from an auxiliary nurse.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night, claimed that the police had apprehended the nurse who provided medical care to the late Nigerian rapper before his demise.

Speaking on the development, the State Secretary of the NANNM, Toba Odumosu in a statement issued on Saturday claimed that the person who was apprehended for administering the injection to the late singer is not a registered nurse.

The association expressed its full support for the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death. It also urged the media to verify the qualifications and professional credentials of individuals before categorizing them as healthcare professionals.

While offering its condolences to the family of the late singer, the association emphasized the importance of professionalism in conducting the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

The statement reads: “The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him.

“However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation. NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered Nurse.

“We emphasise the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals.”

The council said it is regrettable that Nigeria’s healthcare system faces significant regulatory challenges, leading to the presence of unqualified individuals performing medical roles they are not trained for.

It added: “In Nigeria, to be recognised as a Nurse, one must complete a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Nursing Science program at a university, followed by an additional year of internship. Alternatively, one can undergo training at an accredited School/College of Nursing and become registered and licensed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“We wish to clarify that the term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’ has no place within Nigeria’s healthcare system or its laws. An individual is either a qualified Nurse or an unqualified individual performing tasks beyond their competence.

“Furthermore, we call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation. We will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession. We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories.”