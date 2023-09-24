Suspect Arrested For Injecting Mohbad Not Nurse –Lagos NANNM

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, on Saturday, said the individual reportedly arrested for injecting the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad is not a registered nurse. The association disclosed this in a press statement signed by the State Secretary, Toba Odumosu.

The association also urged the media to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals. The 27-year-old Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12. On September 14, Moh- bad’s father, Joseph Aloba, said the singer passed away after receiving an injection administered by an auxiliary nurse.

Aloba said, “According to what I heard from people, I do not believe in that. The only thing I can think of is maybe this auxiliary nurse that used to treat people which are a very bad idea. I do not know the kind of level the woman is. “They said they called her to give him an injection and that is a very bad idea and that injection can result in any length.

He had wounds but I do not know the kind of wounds he had.” Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command on Friday said the late singer’s remains have been deposited at the mortuary after the completion of an autopsy on his body. While expressing its condolences to the family of the late singer, the Lagos State Council of NANNM said there is a need for professionalism in reporting and conducting the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

“The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him. “However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation. NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest.

Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered Nurse. “We emphasise the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals,” the statement read in part.

The council said it is regrettable that Nigeria’s health- care system faces significant regulatory challenges, leading to the presence of unqualified individuals performing medical roles they are not trained for. “In Nigeria, to be recognised as a Nurse, one must complete a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Nursing Science program at a university, followed by an additional year of internship.

Alternatively, one can undergo training at an accredited School/College of Nursing and become registered and licensed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. “We wish to clarify that the term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’ has no place within Nigeria’s healthcare system or its laws. An individual is either a qualified Nurse or an unqualified individual performing tasks beyond their competence.

“Furthermore, we call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation. We will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession. We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories”, it added.