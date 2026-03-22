Susan Okoye: Global Brands Prefer Influencers, Others To Beauty Queens

Susan Garland Okoye is an Irish-Nigerian model and former Miss Earth Nigeria. She is also a renown author and an advocate for early childhood education. She became an environmentalist after winning Miss Earth in 2019. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Susan, who has been at the forefront of helping local businesses in Nigeria attract better opportunities speaks about motherhood, women’s health and why Nigerian society is fast losing its morals.

You became an important person in the Nigerian beauty industry after winning Miss Earth 2019. Do you still believe beauty pageant platforms are still important tool in building a positive society or are they overrated?

Today, global brands favour influencers, supermodels, reality‑TV stars and actors; the glory days of pageantry have faded. I urge women to claim space in politics and entrepreneurship and to invest in education and practical skills real tools for lasting success in an ever‑evolving world.

You have sponsored a tree environmental sanitation exercise, tree planting and published a book on helping the earth. We have heard so many things about the climate and the disasters awaiting earth if mankind does not change its harmful habits. Tell us these bad habits and how it affects the earth.

The planet is endangered by various harmful habits, including:

1. Deforestation: Tree removal for agriculture and urban development disrupts ecosystems and increases carbon dioxide levels, worsening climate change.

2. Overconsumption: Excessive use of natural resources leads to depletion, disrupting biodiversity and ecological balance.

3. Plastic Pollution: Single-use plastics contaminate oceans and land, harming wildlife and disrupting food chains.

4. Fossil Fuel Dependency: Society’s reliance on coal, oil, and natural gas produces greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming and extreme weather.

5. Waste Generation: A culture of disposability creates excess waste, which decomposes in landfills, producing methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

6. Industrial Agriculture: Farming reliant on chemicals degrades soil and contaminates water sources, negatively impacting aquatic ecosystems.

To address these issues, it’s crucial to promote sustainable practices and improve environmental health through community collaboration, tree planting, and climate change mitigation. Educating individuals on sustainable living fosters awareness and ensures the earth’s protection for future generations.

You are an ex-beauty queen, a wife and a mother now. Was motherhood over exaggerated or underexplained?

Motherhood is often inadequately explained, leaving many of us to learn as we go. With an abundance of new information available on parenting, one principle I hold dear is the importance of seeking guidance from God. When you turn to Him as your source, He provides the wisdom and direction needed to nurture and train each child entrusted to your care. Embracing this divine guidance can transform the parenting journey into a more meaningful and fulfilling experience.

You have been an advocate for children’s reading and learning. What inspired that side of you?

Early childhood education and a supportive community play crucial roles in a child’s development. Unfortunately, safety concerns have led to a decline in these vital elements. Many parents today tend to isolate their children rather than fostering social connections, which can hinder their growth and interpersonal skills. It is essential to prioritise safe environments and encourage social interaction to support the holistic development of our youth.

In your words, describe the women of the past years and women of today. What stands them out?

The women from previous decades showed their strength through their capacity to overcome obstacles and their ability to find solutions while staying dedicated to their conventional family and community duties. The rights activists of the past struggled against many social barriers, which they needed to overcome in order to establish their fundamental rights and create a better future for upcoming generations.

The people who showed strength through their capacity to handle all difficult situations used their constant dedication to their families and communities as their main source of strength. Modern women today possess more power which enables them to achieve success in business and politics and artistic fields.

The award recognises their ability to make independent choices and their desire to become leaders. Women in today’s society choose from various career paths which they combine with their mission to achieve equality and social justice. They use social media and technology platforms to raise their public profile while establishing connections which enable them to create significant social transformations.

The first generation used traditional roles to shape their identities while developing their personal ambitions. The women from previous generations created the foundation which enabled them to fight for their rights. The present generation of women define their personal paths while they work to eliminate stereotypes and achieve equal rights and power in all parts of the world.

We are still in the International Women’s Day mood. How important is women’s health and regular check-ups?

Women experience multiple health challenges from physical and mental and emotional health. People need to undergo regular check-ups because of multiple essential requirements. The first benefit of routine screenings is the ability to discover health problems which include breast cancer and cervical cancer and Cardiovascular diseases before they develop into more serious conditions.

The first benefit of Preventive Care is that it establishes a framework which allows people to receive vaccinations through regular check-ups while they also monitor their chronic health conditions and receive advice on making healthy life choices that include dietary practices and physical activity and mental health management.

Women’s health includes mental health and emotional well-being. Healthcare providers should conduct regular visits which allow patients to discuss their mental health problems because this practice helps to eliminate the social stigma of mental health conditions and supports their overall health advancement.

Women need to maintain ongoing medical attention for their reproductive health needs which include menstrual health and pregnancy and menopause and hormonal health issues.

Women can handle their health problems better through regular check-ups which help them monitor their health conditions. Health care delivers essential information to women, which enables them to take control of their health through active health management.

We have seen women get to higher positions in finance industry and other sectors. Where do we need to improve in upholding women in the society?

To further uplift women in society, we need to improve in several key areas. The first area requires the establishment of policies which guarantee women equal access to hiring and promotion opportunities and all leadership positions. The second area requires the creation of programs, which will guide women through their career progression while serving as their advocates.

The third area requires organisations to establish flexible work options and parental leave systems which enable employees to better manage their responsibilities. Organisations need to implement procedures, which will help them identify and address unconscious bias during recruitment and evaluation processes to build fair employment environments.

Organisations need to provide women with access to resources which include financial literacy and leadership training programs for their empowerment. The sixth area requires organisations to create networking opportunities, which enable people to work together while exchanging resources. The specified areas of work will establish a fairer society, which enables women to succeed in all professional fields.

As an entrepreneur, what mistakes would you advice an upcoming entrepreneur to avoid?

Upcoming entrepreneurs should avoid the following common mistakes to enhance their chances of success: Lack of Research: Failing to understand the market and competitors can lead to poor decisions. Neglecting a Business Plan: Skipping a comprehensive plan can result in disorganisation. Underestimating Costs: Financial difficulties arise when all expenses remain untracked.

Ignoring Marketing: Failing to invest in marketing hinders growth. Avoiding Feedback: Ignoring constructive criticism prevents necessary improvements. Overextending Early On: Trying to do too much too soon can lead to burnout. Neglecting Self-Care: Personal well-being sacrifices lead to decreased work efficiency. Failing to Adapt: Resistance to change limits opportunities.

Not Building a Support Network: Trying to go it alone can be isolating. Focusing Solely on Profit: Prioritising profit over customer satisfaction can harm your business. What are the simple but effective strategies to survive as an entrepreneur?

Here are simple yet effective strategies for entrepreneurial survival:

1. Set Clear Goals: Define both short-term and long-term objectives for direction.

2. Stay Organised: Use tools to manage tasks and finances efficiently.

3. Understand Your Customers: Continuously engage with your audience to tailor offerings.

4. Focus on Cash Flow: Monitor cash flow to ensure financial stability.

5. Embrace Adaptability: Be open to change and adjust strategies as needed.

6. Build a Strong Network: Connect with peers and industry professionals for support and opportunities.

7. Invest in Marketing: Promote your brand effectively through a well-defined strategy.

8. Learn Continuously: Stay informed about trends and best practices for growth.

9. Prioritise Customer Service: Deliver exceptional experiences to build loyalty.

10. Take Care of Yourself: Maintain a worklife balance to sustain energy and motivation.

In your opinion what are the biggest vices young people face presently in every society?

The social media platform of today’s world creates acrossthe-board problems which youths need to handle according to my assessment. The platform enables users to connect with others while expressing their identity, but it creates social comparison problems which lead to mental health issues because users develop false social benchmarks.

The normal behaviour of young people has led to increased anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem problems because they face constant pressure to show perfect online content. The youth today face three major online threats which include cyberbullying and misinformation and the promotion of dangerous behaviours such as drinking and materialistic attitudes.

The conditions of this environment will produce two outcomes which include making bad choices and losing touch with actual human connections and real-life situations. The contemporary world creates challenges because people now expect to receive instant results from everything they do.

Young people face difficulties with two essential life skills because they can easily access everything from entertainment to information and products. The solution to these problems needs three elements established through protective communities which support mental health and genuine relationships.

What advice do you give young women who dream to achieve great things like you?

I encourage young women with aspirations to achieve great things to keep the following advice in mind: Believe in Yourself: Cultivate self-confidence and trust in your abilities. Your belief in yourself is the foundation for achieving your goals. Set Clear Goals: Define your aspirations and set specific measurable achievable relevant and time-bound SMART goals to guide your journey.

Embrace Education and Learning: Invest in your education and seek knowledge continuously. Learning empowers you to make informed decisions and seize opportunities. Build a Strong Network: Surround yourself with supportive mentors, peers and role models, who inspire and uplift you. Networking can open doors and provide invaluable guidance.

Stay Resilient: Expect challenges and setbacks along your path. Embrace resilience learn from failures and never hesitate to adapt and keep moving forward. Be Proactive: Take initiative and be willing to step out of your comfort zone. Seek opportunities and advocate for yourself in various settings. Practice Self-Care: Prioritise your mental, emotional and physical well-being.

Taking care of yourself enhances your capacity to pursue your dreams. Give Back: As you achieve your goals, remember the importance of giving back to your community and supporting others on their journeys. Young women, who practice these principles, gain the ability to create their personal paths, which lead them to both excellence and positive social impact.

In your opinion, do you think morality is highly declining in Nigerian society?

Indeed, morality is declining in Nigeria, with social media glamorising cybercrime and prostitution, creating a troubling new normal among today’s youths. This deterioration has adversely affected marriages and contributed to rising rates of sexually transmitted diseases. Poverty and hardship have obscured the importance of integrity for many individuals.

Bribery and corruption have unfortunately become ingrained in our culture. Despite the abundance of churches in Nigeria, many fail to emphasise the teachings of righteousness, selflessness, and holiness. Instead, these institutions often prioritise profit-making over true soul-winning. As a result, citizens are more focused on seeking miracles rather than fostering a genuine relationship with God.

Tell us some of the beauty routines that keep you looking youthful and energised?

I prioritise rest, maintain a healthy diet, and enjoy long walks whenever possible. Additionally, I use organic skincare products and avoid harsh chemicals. These habits help me feel youthful and energised.

What advice do you have for women who are going under the knife to enhance their beauty?

I advise women to prioritise self-love and high self-esteem above all. It’s essential to focus on exercise and natural methods to enhance your appearance. Undergoing surgery should only be considered if absolutely necessary, such as for medical reasons.

If surgery is on the table, be sure to consult with qualified doctors to assess your fitness for the procedure, as many people face significant risks when going under the knife.