Susan Jimah – I Was Rejected For Being A Plus Size

Susan Jimah is a Nollywood actress and filmmaker who defied the odds on her journey to stardom. She went from being dismissed by some as “too plus-sized to make it” in the industry to achieving international recognition for her compelling films. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she opened up about her growing career, challenges, why industry big guns need to create avenue for others to grow.

Female producers are changing the game. How do you ensure women’s voices are heard in your projects?

Oh, I’m definitely a girls’ girl. I make it intentional to employ women in my crew not just in makeup and costume, but also as assistant directors, production managers, and more. I believe in empowering women, and I’m proud to say that many of my projects are female-driven, both on and off camera.

Nollywood is Africa’s pride. What makes it stand out from Hollywood or Bollywood, in your view?

Our originality. Even when international platforms commission Nollywood projects, they ask for authentic Nigerian stories. They love our originality the rawness, the culture, the emotion. That’s what makes us unique.

With Nigerian films now trending on Netflix and beyond, how far do you think Nollywood can really go?

We’re already going far and we’re just getting started. Nigerian films are being watched all over the world. The industry is evolving and expanding fast. Trust me, Nollywood is going global.

If given the opportunity, what’s one thing you’d love to change in Nollywood?

A lot, honestly. But one thing that really bothers me is how producers lack a unified voice. For example, many talented actors lose roles simply because they don’t have enough followers on social media. I’ve been in casting sessions where a brilliant actor was rejected because she had “only” 9,000 followers.

That’s unfair. We need to stop letting numbers determine talent. We should create opportunities for raw, upcoming talent. Another issue is the so-called “gatekeepers” who block new voices and projects.

I’ve lost millions on my YouTube channel trying to push new faces, only to be told people won’t watch because the actors aren’t “popular.” If I could change anything, it would be not giving every hardworking creative a fair chance.

You have made your impact in the industry, how did it all start for you?

I actually started out as an actor. I didn’t plan to become a producer, that wasn’t part of my dream at first. But between 2014 and 2016, I took some time off the industry because I was having my kids. Before then, I knew the hustle, how tough it was to get roles or even be noticed.

So, during that break, I told myself and God that when I return to the industry, I want to produce so I can project myself as an actor. That’s how I ventured into production. I started as an actor, then became a producer. Honestly, if I had my way, I’d focus only on acting, but here I am as a producer too.

Looking back, what was the toughest hurdle you faced before your big break?

One major hurdle was being told I couldn’t make it in the industry because I’m plus-size. I’ll never forget a particular director once told me to my face, “Susan, e go hard you to blow in this industry.” This was years ago in Festac. He said the only roles I’d likely get were food sellers or boutique owners because of my size.

Another challenge was after I started producing. The producers who knew me as an actor stopped offering me roles. They’d say, “She’s a producer now, let her help herself.” So, I had to keep producing to stay visible. It hasn’t been easy, but I thank God.

Of all the films you’ve worked on, which one still gives you goosebumps and why?

Oh, definitely, Remember Us. That movie focused on mental health, and the character I played Temisan, had a condition called Astrocytoma. It’s a real medical issue, though many mistake it for a spiritual problem.

I immersed myself so deeply into the role that it took me over a week to detach from it after filming. Sometimes I’d catch myself staring into space, and my daughters would ask, “Mommy, are you okay?”

That film was intense and special. Another one is Take My Breath Away. That was my first major project done entirely by me, no collaboration, no commission. It was a big-scale project that I financed and executed on my own. Every time I watch it, I get goosebumps because it reminds me how far I’ve come.

What’s one thing that would make you reject a script?

Nudity. I can’t and won’t do it. People often ask, ‘What if the money is right?’ I tell them, ‘Forget the money.’ I’m an actor, yes, but nudity is a no-go area for me.

What’s been your proudest moment so far?

When my film Take My Breath Away was nominated for Best African Movie at the Toronto Festival in 2024. I just submitted the film without expectations, no connections, no lobbying and it got accepted, screened, and nominated alongside major titles like Merry Men.

A friend pointed out that my film was listed first in the category, and even though it said ‘in no particular order,’ it still felt amazing. The same film was also selected by the London Festival, though I couldn’t attend. Being recognised internationally was a huge moment for me. It showed that hard work speaks louder than connections.

You juggle roles as a mother and filmmaker. What’s your secret to maintaining balance?

Okay, I’m not a wife, I’m divorced. Being a mother and a filmmaker… Honestly, I’m blessed with my kids, you see my daughters?

They are my most precious gifts from God, they understand, they act like, when they say old person in a young body, that’s how my kids behave. For example, if I don’t go to work for two straight weeks my kids are worried. ‘Mummy is there a problem? do you have an issue?

Are you fine? Or you just want to rest?’ And even if I leave, the house is good, all thanks to my mum. My mum holds the house down for me, so that makes me to go and film anywhere, fly anywhere, shoot anywhere, you know, go to any place to work.

My mum holds the house down for me, God bless her for me and God keep her in good health for me, and God bless my children, the most understanding superstars, they are actually superstars. So yes, that’s my secret o, God, my mother and my children, they just make it so easy for me.

Who’s the one person you credit for shaping the woman you’ve become?

My father. I got my drive and resilience from him. He was a man of valour, a goal getter. From my mother, I learned calmness under pressure. She never panics; she focuses on finding solutions.

That balance has helped me a lot on set. When things go wrong, I stay calm and fix the problem instead of shouting. So yes, my parents shaped who I am today.