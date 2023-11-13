Susan Garland Launches Initiative For Nigerian Businesses To Go Global

Former Beauty Queen, Susan Modupe Garland is gradually and steadily gaining recognition in the business world with her initiative to help local businesses in Nigeria gain global customers and recognition.

Garland who is also a renowned author, environmentalist and the founder of the Beyond Garland Initiative, an environmental conservation organisation, said she is combining her passion for the environment with her expertise in business to create opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

One of the key ways the winner of Miss Earth 2019 is assisting local businesses is by helping them incorporate a Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the United States.

By establishing an LLC, Nigerian businesses gain credibility and open doors to international markets. Susan’s strong educational background, knowledge, and experience in the business sector enable her to guide these entrepreneurs through the entire process, ensuring a smooth transition into the global business arena.

In addition to incorporating an LLC, Susan also assists Nigerian businesses in opening U.S. bank accounts without the need for them to physically visit the United States.

This streamlines the financial operations of these businesses and eliminates the barriers that previously existed for international transactions. With a U.S. bank account, Nigerian entrepreneurs can easily engage in global trade and expand their customer base.

Susan recognizes the importance of effective marketing and promotion for businesses to thrive in the global market. Through her initiative, News Worthy Time, she helps Nigerian businesses promote themselves in international newspapers, reaching a wider audience and attracting potential customers from around the world. This exposure not only boosts sales but also enhances the reputation and credibility of these businesses on the global stage.

Susan Modupe Garland’s dedication to empowering Nigerian businesses is commendable. By providing them with the tools and resources to expand their reach globally, she is not only helping individual entrepreneurs but also contributing to the economic growth and development of Nigeria as a whole.

Through her Beyond Garland Initiative, Susan is making a significant impact on local businesses, enabling them to thrive in the international market.