Susan Garland Charts New Career Path In Early Childhood Education

Former Beauty Queen, Susan Modupe Garland is excited to share that her passion which lies in uplifting eand encouraging young minds has blosomed into a career path.

Susan, who was winner of 2018 Miss Earth, story is one of unwavering passion, resilience, and deep purpose. A journey that has transformed early childhood education in Nigeria.

While still a college student in 2020, Susan stepped into the world of childcare at Teachwise Family Daycare Ltd, a family-run institution celebrated for nurturing young Nigerian children. What began as a role of assistant childcare worker quickly blossomed into a mission fueled by love and creativity.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, on September 5, 1997, married to Mr. Obie Okoye, a Nigerian tech entrepreneur, is an inspiration to many young women.

Susan’s heart beats for children. Drawing on her lifelong love of stage acting, she brought stories, drama, and imagination into the classroom, turning lessons into vibrant experiences that touched the hearts and minds of hundreds of children. Her work was not just about teaching; it was about awakening joy, confidence, and curiosity in every child she met.

Armed with an MBA from the Swiss School of Management, Susan’s vision extends beyond education. She founded the Beyond Garland Initiative, a bold commitment to battling climate change in Nigeria. This dual devotion—to nurturing young minds and protecting the planet—reflects her holistic belief that a brighter future depends on both empowered children and a healthy environment.

When asked why she dedicates her life to early childhood education, Susan’s answer is simple yet profound: “I feel incomplete when I’m not with kids.” This heartfelt truth reveals a soul deeply connected to her purpose, one that transcends career ambitions or financial gain. As a devoted wife and mother, she embodies the essence of purposeful living—finding fulfillment not in what she earns but in the lives she touches.

In 2023, her tireless dedication earned her a promotion to Education Coordinator at Teachwise Family Daycare Ltd. Today, Susan leads with innovation and compassion, ensuring the daycare remains a sanctuary of growth and love for Nigeria’s future generation.