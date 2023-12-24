Susan Emma Spills More On Her Former Marriage With Emeka Ike

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike. Susan Emma, has sheds more light on what transpired in her former marriage to the renowned actor.
Speaking on what led to their divorce, Susan Emma revealed she wanted to become an actress but Emeka Ike discouraged her in pursuing her dreams.
Narating the ordeal in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Susan Emma exposed how much abuse she had endured during their marriage.
She claimed it all started off as verbal, mental abuse before it transitioned into financial abuse and finally physical.
According to Emma, her estranged husband, Emeka Ike had refused to let her work while they were married.
She also disclosed that she had originally intended to be an actress which was why she initially got close to him but he refused, claiming it’ll spoil their relationship.
Speaking further, Susan revealed that she forced the actor to make a move for their wedding to hold as she was already heavily pregnant with their second child before he agreed to tie the knot.
She also added that on the day of their wedding, he came late from ghetto state he was shooting in and the wedding wasn’t even blessed by his family.